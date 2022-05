The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a release date and thankfully, it's not too far away. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the first AAA Lord of the Rings game for consoles since the acclaimed Shadow of War. Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War received tons of acclaim for the dark and original stories they were able to tell within the Lord of the Rings universe, taking advantage of the rich lore that Tolkien had created many years ago. They also managed to have incredibly innovative gameplay that allowed enemies to remember the player and create conflicts and small, dynamic stories. Although The Lord of the Rings: Gollum isn't related to those games, it does look like it'll tell its own original story and have really unique gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO