Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Excellent in win

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As the Warriors took care of business on the court Thursday night, the crowd inside and outside Chase Center erupted into a massive celebration. Golden State will return to the finals for the sixth time in eight years.Dub Nation packed Thrive City and Chase Center and were richly rewarded: the Warriors are NBA Finals bound."My first finals game ever! We're going to the finals baby!" exclaimed Warriors fan Curtis Boissonou."No doubt. The whole time I knew they were going to win," said Tina Bird.Fans inside the arena, though, got mixed reviews on their performance in the...
Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Gibson will no longer start during the Phillies' weekend series against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Gibson was originally slated to start Sunday, but Bailey Falter will start Friday and push the rotation back a day. As a result, Gibson lines up to start Monday against the Giants, though that has not been confirmed by the team. Zach Eflin will start Saturday, with Zack Wheeler following in the series finale.
Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
Mayers was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday. Mayers made the Angels' Opening Day roster this season, and he earned a win and a hold while posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16.2 innings over 15 relief appearances to begin the year. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Juan Lagares' contract was selected by the Angels on Thursday.
Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
Ward (shoulder) will be unable to play in the outfield until at least Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward has been out of the lineup for the last five games, but the team is resistant to putting him on the injured list because he is capable of pinch-hitting. The primary issue is Ward's fit in the lineup while he cannot play defense, as Shohei Ohtani occupies the designated hitter role. Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Ward did not make progress Thursday and is not currently throwing in any capacity.
Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Moran will find himself on the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Moran should still play against right-handed pitching more often than not until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.
Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
Comments / 0