Anaheim, CA

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Iglesias struck out all three batters he faced as he earned the save in a 4-1 victory Sunday over Oakland....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Mayers: Designated for assignment

Mayers was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday. Mayers made the Angels' Opening Day roster this season, and he earned a win and a hold while posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16.2 innings over 15 relief appearances to begin the year. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Juan Lagares' contract was selected by the Angels on Thursday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Contract selected by Guardians

Gonzalez's contract was selected by the Guardians on Thursday. Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A Columbus last year and began the 2022 season with the Triple-A club. Over 41 games this year, the 24-year-old has slashed .282/.308/.506 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 21 runs. Gonzalez will make his major-league debut Thursday while starting in right field and batting sixth against the Tigers. He'll provide outfield assistance for the Guardians since Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Everyday role opens up

Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Homers among three hits

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 13-3 victory versus San Francisco. The first baseman knocked a big three-run blast in the third inning that gave the Mets their first lead. He added two singles in the contest for his fifth multi-hit game over his past six contests. During the hot stretch, Alonso is batting .462 (12-for-26) with three homers, 11 RBI and a stolen base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Sharp in Wednesday's no-decision

Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: Takes seat Thursday

Walsh isn't starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Walsh has been productive recently, as he went 3-for-8 with a homer, a double, three runs and three strikeouts over the last two games. However, he's started against just five left-handed pitchers this season and will get a breather with southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound for the Blue Jays. Matt Duffy will start at first base and bat fifth.
ANAHEIM, CA
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes seventh bag

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. There weren't many highlights for the Angels in the contest, but Ohtani did help the team get an early jump by leading off the first inning with a walk, swiping second base and coming around to score on an Anthony Rendon single. After collecting a career-high 26 steals last season, the two-way star is on a similar pace with seven thefts through 44 contests in 2022. Most of his other offensive numbers are slightly down, but Ohtani is still putting up solid production with nine homers, 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.
ANAHEIM, CA

