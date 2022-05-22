ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brandon Belt: Receives cortisone shot

Belt received a cortisone shot and had his knee drained Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San...

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Optioned to Triple-A

Llovera was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After being called up May 16, Llovera appeared in five games, pitching 3.2 innings while giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He will now return to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and wait for another shot to prove himself in the big-leagues.
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Bumped from Mets series

Gibson will no longer start during the Phillies' weekend series against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Gibson was originally slated to start Sunday, but Bailey Falter will start Friday and push the rotation back a day. As a result, Gibson lines up to start Monday against the Giants, though that has not been confirmed by the team. Zach Eflin will start Saturday, with Zack Wheeler following in the series finale.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
Reds' Colin Moran: On bench Wednesday

Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Moran will find himself on the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Moran should still play against right-handed pitching more often than not until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Everyday role opens up

Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
Yankees' Rob Brantly: Designated for assignment

Brantly was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. The 32-year-old signed with the Yankees over the weekend as catching depth but has quickly been removed from the 40-man roster with Kyle Higashioka (illness) and Joey Gallo (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list. Brantly appeared in one game during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double.
Bengals' Alex Cappa: Dealing with an injury during OTAs

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
