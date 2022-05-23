ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governments need to take urgent action to combat inequality, Oxfam says

By Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exXCC_0fmuI8k300
People walk past the congress center, the venue of the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Governments need to take urgent action to tackle rising inequality which emerged over the COVID-19 crisis with a surge in energy and food prices ramping up pressures on millions of people around the world, Oxfam said on Monday.

The report, released by the Nairobi-based charity as top policy makers and industry chiefs arrive in the Swiss town of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), found the number of billionaires had risen by 573 to just under 2,700 from 2020.

Their cumulative wealth had risen by nearly $3.8 trillion to $12.7 trillion, the charity found, analysing data from Forbes. Those in the food and energy sector enjoyed a windfall in revenues from soaring commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the combination of COVID-19, rising inequality, and rising food prices could push as many as 263 million people into extreme poverty in 2022, Oxfam said, adding this reversed decades of progress.

"Millions of people around the world are facing a cost-of-living crisis due to the continuing effects of the pandemic and the rapidly rising costs of essentials, including food and energy," the authors of the report said.

"Inequality, already extreme before COVID-19, has reached new levels."

Food prices, which have already been pushing higher during the pandemic due to COVID-19 disruptions and weather woes, took another jump higher when Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled supplies of grains and oils. read more

The World Bank defines the extreme poor as those living on less than $1.90 a day.

"The single most urgent and structural action that governments must take now is to implement highly progressive taxation measures that in turn must be used to invest in powerful and proven measures that reduce inequality, such as universal social protection and universal healthcare," the report said.

Geneva-based WEF says the meeting, which is happening for the first time in over two years due to COVID-19, will bring together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world, somewhat smaller than some past meetings. read more

Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
World Economic Forum

The global food system is in crisis, here's how we can stop a humanitarian disaster

The war in Ukraine has knocked the global food system off its axis to the extent that 500 million people could face acute hunger in the next year. Stabilizing the global food system requires collaboration and partnerships among key players in agriculture. Climate resilience must be built into agriculture, including...
Reuters

Global energy and funding shocks test climate commitments

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Six months after the world agreed in Glasgow to a U.N. climate pact with bold, new targets, political and business leaders facing an energy crisis, volatile markets and an economic downturn are grappling with how to cut carbon emissions. Amid soaring oil and gas prices triggered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New group to tackle water security unveiled at Davos

May 25 (Reuters) - To contend with worsening water woes, experts on Wednesday launched a new global commission to study the value of the world's water, and work out ways of ensuring supply. The work by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water is meant to offer advice on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

