OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE : According to a Twitter post, Michigan State Police said one of men pictured in the photograph contacted the MSP Gaylord Post and he has been identified himself and the other individual in the photo. MSP stated upon interviewing the men were interviewed, they learned that they were there at the request of a homeowner who asked them to help locate an items after the tornado. MSP followed up with the homeowner who confirmed the men story.

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO