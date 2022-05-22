Softball: Ten candidates up for Varsity 845 player of week award

Ten players are up for the Varsity 845 softball player of the week award for games played from May 16-22. Statistics are utilized from reports to Varsity 845.

The Varsity 845 player of the week nominations are posted on Mondays, with online voting at RecordOnline.com/sports until early Wednesday afternoon. Vote as often as you would like.

Previous winners include Brianna Roberts and Kelsey O’Brien of Monroe-Woodbury; Ava DelSalto and Carly Correa of Marlboro; and Eva Garofalo of Warwick.

May 9-15: Softball: Marlboro's Carly Correa showing her power, voted player of week

May 2-8: Softball: Eva Garofalo of Warwick is voted the Varsity 845 player of the week

This is the final week that previous winners are ineligible for the award – everyone is up for the top prize once the playoffs begin.

Victoria Bonitz, Ellenville

She had three singles, scored three runs, knocked in three and allowed three hits, fanning seven, in a 15-0 win over Webutuck on Tuesday.

Melina Garby, Warwick

Her two-run home run proved the difference as the Wildcats beat Newburgh, 3-1, on Tuesday.

Bailey Hammock, Port Jervis

She collected four singles and scored three times as Port downed Goshen 6-4 on Tuesday.

Piper Kaylor, Burke Catholic

She fanned 17 Liberty batters and added four singles and two RBI in a 10-5 win over Liberty on Tuesday. She fanned 13 in a 4-2 win over O’Neill on Wednesday.

Paige Niles, Chester

She had two singles, a double and home run in Chester’s 22-5 win over Fallsburg on Friday.

Anna Paravati, Monroe-Woodbury

Three singles and two RBI propelled the Crusaders past Middletown, 6-0, on Tuesday.

Ally Perna, Fallsburg

She had five singles, two doubles and scored five times as the Comets beat Liberty, 32-31, on Wednesday.

Angelica Rathberg, Liberty

She had six singles and scored six runs in a 32-31 loss to Fallsburg on Wednesday.

Lacey Schatzel, Saugerties

She pitched 21 innings of playoff ball, beating Roosevelt in a division tie-breaker, Marlboro in the American Conference final and Pine Plains in the MHAL final.

Kailey Stolowski, Seward

She struck out 16 Sullivan West batters and allowed one hit as the Spartans prevailed 14-0 on Tuesday. She tossed a three-hitter and fanned 13 in a 14-0 win over Tri-Valley on Wednesday.

