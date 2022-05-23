ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Cozart, Oklahoma pledge and Under Armour All-American WR, schedules Sunday announcement; Flip to Oregon imminent?

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpIBM_0fmuHoUz00

UPDATE: All-American wide receiver Ashton Cozart flips to Oregon Ducks

The writing has been on the wall, and now the wait may be over.

Marcus High School (Texas) four-star wide receiver and Under Armour All-American selection Ashton Cozart deleted all references to his Oklahoma commitment and spent this weekend in Eugene on a visit to the University of Oregon.

On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 191-pound pass-catcher posted to social media that he has an announcement to make at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT:

Given the fact that Cozart is fresh off a visit to Eugene and there's been a flurry of "Cozart to Oregon" predictions in the past few days, a flip to the Ducks seems like a near-certainty.

Cozart is rated the nation's No. 17 wide receiver and the No. 140 overall prospect, which would make him the third highest-rated pledge in Oregon's class, behind only Valley Christian (California) four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey ( No. 59 ) and Basha (Arizona) four-star cornerback Cole Martin ( No. 73 ).

Stay tuned!

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

