ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Warning for Lake Mead visitors during Memorial weekend

By Paulina Bucka, KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GmY5_0fmuHky500

Memorial Day is almost here, and Nevada locals and tourists are preparing a trip to Lake Mead.

However, rising temperatures and dry weather has led to the lowest water levels that the lake has ever seen.

A former Clark County coroner says that there are some important things to look out for. It's critical that lake goers pay attention to rocks that may be sticking out of the water, and windy conditions.

The coroner says on holiday weekends, he often sees casualties that were easily avoidable.

"People overestimate the lake because the wind can come up very, very quickly," he said. "And, it can get really gnarly sometimes."

Remember, inflatable and non-inflatable pool toys are prohibited at Lake Mead Recreational Area as they can easily be blown away, or blow you out further from the shore.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
kyma.com

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Imperial County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County airport saw its first-ever round trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. The mayor along with county officials joined Southern Airways on the first inaugural trip from imperial County Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. City of Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day
Nevada Current

Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Not a single ballot has been counted in the Republican primary for governor, but Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared during a debate on KLAS-TV Wednesday the race is over, citing his lead in the polls, his multi-million dollar campaign war chest ($2.9 million remaining at the end of March), the blessing of former President […] The post Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
xpopress.com

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada - Part 2

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada. Part 2 – Mines, Saloons, and Museums in Virginia City, Nevada. There are two historic, old west mining towns named Virginia City – one in Montana established in 1863 shortly after the major placer gold discovery in Alder Gulch, which we discussed in Part 1. The other one is in Nevada near Carson City, 26.7 miles away from Reno. Virginia City is situated at 6,250 feet elevation against the backdrop of Mount Davidson.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Lake Mead continues to lose water more relics from the past are being exposed along the once underwater shoreline. Over the weekend boaters came across several boats that have probably spent years underwater. Travis Pardee took video and photographs of several of the boats, including one that somehow has surfaced […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
knau.org

Heightened fire bans to take effect Thursday in northern, central Arizona

Heightened fire restrictions are set to go into effect across northern and central Arizona Thursday as warmer weather creates increased wildfire danger. A stage two ban which prohibits nearly all uses of fire on public lands, will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. on the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Some boat ramps closed in Lake Tahoe this summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the holiday weekend coming up a lot of people are expected in Lake Tahoe for boating and other summer activities. But, there are a few boat ramps that will be closed this weekend that could impact plans. Because of the lack of precipitation, a majority...
TRAVEL
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County makes changes to flashing yellow arrows

Flight schools tapped for trained pilots amid shortage, Summer travel season. The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. Updated: 5 hours ago. Las Vegas is rallying to show support for the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fremont Street motel to turn into homeless housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas will turn into homeless transition housing, according to Clark County. The former Safari Motel, located at 2001 E. Fremont Street, will turn into a BETterment Community, providing bridge housing for up to 90 days along with counseling and employment assistance. The program is expected to serve as many as 46 clients at a time, according to county officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy