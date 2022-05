Lake Metroparks has announced Memorial Day Weekend and summer season hours for beach operations at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. From May 28 to 30, the entrance gate for parking will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., while lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and concessions and paddle rentals will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

