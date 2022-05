For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day parade will make its way down Stoughton’s Main Street. This year’s ceremonies are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 with the parade, which will line up at the corner of W. Main and South Prairie streets and head east on Main Street to the Mandt Center on S. Fourth St. The Memorial Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mandt Community Center, 400 Mandt Pkwy.

