A Missoula firefighter saved an elk calf last weekend in New Mexico while battling a wildfire. Crews from the Missoula Fire Department were checking in the Gascon area of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires on Saturday for residual heat. They came across the calf, who was alone in a pocket of badly burned forest, according to a post from Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires Facebook page.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO