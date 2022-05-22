ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

This Week in Placer County History

foresthillmessenger.com
 4 days ago

On April 23, 1917, the Auburn Chapter of the Red Cross formally organized in response to the United States’ declaration of war on Germany on April 6 and Austria-Hungary on April 7. On the evening of April 23, a large group gathered in the Auburn Theater where Judge Prewett gave a...

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hospital safety rankings for Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino counties in spring 2022

How North Bay hospitals scored Grade “A” Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center Petaluma Valley Hospital Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Adventist Health St. Helena Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Grade “B” Novato Community Hospital Queen of the Valley Medical Center NorthBay Medical Center NorthBay VacaValley Hospital Grade “C” MarinHealth Medical Center Sutter Solano Medical Center Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Source: The Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, hospitalsafetygrade.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, CA
State
New York State
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Government
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Accusations continue in ag titans' water feud

The ongoing water feud between two of Kings County’s biggest farming entities recently spilled into Kern County and up to Sacramento with allegations on both sides of misuse of water and other public resources. In a May 12 letter, the Southwest Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency complains that the J.G....
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

River Fire burns 600 acres in Colusa County

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The River Fire, as it was named, broke out on a levee between Highway 45 and the Sacramento River. It burned into the Colusa Sacramento River Regional Park. As of Wednesday the fire has burned 600 acres and fire crews have been able to reach 80% containment, according to the Colusa […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink Around Sonora, California

Sonora, established in 1848 by miners emigrating from Mexico’s Sonora state, soon hosted Gold Rush immigrants from all over the world. The town remains a regional gateway — it’s an hour from both Yosemite National Park and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Columbia State Historic Park is minutes away — and Sonora’s food scene reflects its history as an Alta California crossroads.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#New York Banker#The Placer County Museum
KCRA.com

Crews make progress in keeping fire away from city of Colusa

COLUSA, Calif. — After winds posed a challenge for crews battling a Colusa County fire that prompted nearby evacuation warnings for parts of the city of Colusa, the fire appears to not be burning as fast as it was earlier Tuesday. The fire started along Brown Road, just north...
COLUSA, CA
SFGate

Has California's Fire Season Begun?

More than half a dozen wildfires broke out across California in a 48-hour span late last week, an unsettling picture of what’s to come as temperatures warm and drought conditions worsen this summer. On Thursday afternoon, a blaze erupted in Kern County and grew to nearly 700 acres. Another...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Germany
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
Paradise Post

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

3 dead, 8 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — At least three people were killed and eight others were taken to area hospitals after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California begins implementing watering restrictions for some

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Water Resources Control Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit businesses and institutions from watering their decorative or non-functional grass. Officials said this means grass or lawns that are not regularly used for recreational or community purposes. This ban does not apply to the residential sector when addressing the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's salamanders have amazing skydiving skills, UC study reveals

BERKELEY, Calif. - Known as the wandering salamander, they’re inhabitants of some of the world’s largest trees-- Northern California’s majestic coastal redwoods. Now, a fascinating, new UC Berkeley study has revealed that the amphibians have developed incredible gliding and parachuting skills in the adaptation process to survive in the towering canopy of the redwoods.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy