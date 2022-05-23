ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Game 3

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Markstrom will patrol the blue paint in Edmonton on Sunday, per the NHL's media site....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in serires

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) against Colorado per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless they're able to advance past Colorado. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting effort from deep

Thompson notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Thompson has struggled to become a factor in the current series against the Mavericks and has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: On bench again

Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Sharp in Wednesday's no-decision

Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Everyday role opens up

Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from lineup

LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles for undisclosed reasons. LeMahieu was on the bench Monday but was originally supposed to lead off and play third base Tuesday. Aaron Hicks will jump up into the leadoff spot in his absence, while Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup at the hot corner. Whether LeMahieu is dealing with anything which could develop into a long-term absence is not yet clear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 6

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat. Smart played through the ankle injury during Game 5, though he saw just 24 minutes and posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. It's possible his availability comes down to a game-time call, and an absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, doubles in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, and he's homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Mavericks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Golden State seeks Finals berth with Game 5 win

The Golden State Warriors are looking to reach their sixth NBA Finals berth in the past eight seasons. Up 3-1 in the Western Conference finals, Stephen Curry and Co. are one win away from putting away the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who staved off elimination with a 119-109 Game 4 victory at home. The Warriors will have a chance to close out the Mavs in front of their home fans in Game 5 Thursday night. The Warriors lead the Mavericks midway through the second quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO

