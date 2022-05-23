ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Asheboro balances budget without a tax increase

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago
Asheboro officials have until the end of June to review and discuss changes to the city's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which is currently balanced at $61,207,222.

Asheboro, along with cities and municipalities across the state, are hashing out their respective budgets in time for the start of the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Asheboro's budget is affected by a number of factors, such as property taxes and other sources of revenue versus expenses.

Asheboro officials presented a balanced budget that doesn't include increases in the property tax rate. However, this does not mean that Asheboro commissioners won't opt to change the current rate of .665 per $100.

Property taxes are the primary revenue source for the general fund.

"A primary source of revenue for a local government is [property tax] revenue," reads the budget letter. "

Taxes from sales and gas also make up the general fund's revenue sources.

"Due to the strength of the [projected] property tax revenue stream, I do expect overall revenues to increase," reads part of the budget letter.

Under the current budget, revenue from property taxes is expected to total $17,668,448.

City Manager John Ogburn said a number of factors are at play. He mentioned Asheboro's unemployment rate of 3.7% which is greater than both the county's and state's respective unemployment rates of 3.3% and 3.5%.

Ogburn said 2020 still has an economic impact, going on two years later. He said a large number of workers from ages 58-76 opted to leave the workforce at around that time and that trend is continuing.

In the hopes of filling positions, Ogburn said it's important for the city to compete with nearby cities like Greensboro and Highpoint.

"Local governments across Piedmont, Triad are proposing...salary increases to catch up and be competitive, " Ogburn said. "We're no different."

Ogburn reiterated his concerns in the letter accompanying the budget.

"Over the past two years...the competitive salary base has shifted and the City of Asheboro, along with other governmental units, is falling behind."

To address this, the current bill calls for a 6% cost of living adjustment (COLA). This coincides with other COLA increases, which range from 5%-6.5%, according to the budget letter.

For a more detailed glimpse of Asheboro's budget, visit asheboronc.gov.

Follow Dean-Paul Stephens on Twitter @DeanPEStephens. If you have tips, send an email to dstephens@gannett.com.

