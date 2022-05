Hospitals across the U.S. are being forced to ration medical scans and procedures after a lockdown in Shanghai hit a plant that produces a widely used contrast dye. The dye, made by General Electric, is used for a variety of purposes, many of them lifesaving. Typically injected into patients' veins, it provides higher contrast than imaging procedures like CT scans without dye. The increased contrast helps doctors more easily diagnose a brain bleed or clot, see how a heart or other organ is functioning or determine whether a tumor is growing or shrinking, among other things.

