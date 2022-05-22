Watch tenor Jonas Kaufmann perform at The Met in New York

The iconic blue-and-white checkered dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" was set to go to auction this week – but a judge has blocked that plan. Catholic University of American in Washington, D.C. was attempting to sell the dress via Bonhams, an auction house, but the family of the late Father Gilbert Hartke said the dress actually belonged to him. Barbara A. Hartke, his niece and heir to his estate, said in her lawsuit the dress had great sentimental value to her uncle and that the school should not be able to sell it.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO