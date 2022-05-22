ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch tenor Jonas Kaufmann perform at The Met in New York

By Keith Zubrow
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Norah O'Donnell profiled opera singer Jonas Kaufmann. The German, who 60...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

The ionic Dorothy dress from "The Wizard of Oz" was set to be auctioned. The family of a Catholic priest sued to block it.

The iconic blue-and-white checkered dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" was set to go to auction this week – but a judge has blocked that plan. Catholic University of American in Washington, D.C. was attempting to sell the dress via Bonhams, an auction house, but the family of the late Father Gilbert Hartke said the dress actually belonged to him. Barbara A. Hartke, his niece and heir to his estate, said in her lawsuit the dress had great sentimental value to her uncle and that the school should not be able to sell it.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS News

CBS News

467K+
Followers
55K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy