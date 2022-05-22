Tourists Flocking to Amelia Island Despite Increasing Costs
Occupancy is up 8% at hotels, while the average daily rate is up 19%. There aren’t enough people who want the service jobs offered on Amelia Island, the reasons for which are varied. Without enough workers to properly service the island’s hotels and resorts at top capacity, management of these properties...
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season on Amelia Island and the downtown arts and farmers markets will be open to help you celebrate. The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market has returning vendors, new exhibitors, and your weekly favorites! Returning this week from their two-week vacation is African Love Kitchen where Chef Ibrahim Mahem specializes in authentic Tanzanian Cuisine. Hillary’s Chicago Pizza, 21 Queen Street Coffee, and Sweet Aloha Treats also return this week. The Carter Family Homestead is back with pink mushrooms and fresh garlic, Jay’s Marketplace is back with their Italian chopped olive salad that is great on a muffuletta sandwich, or mixed with cream cheese for a fantastic vegetable dip, and Me, Myself and Pies returns with their delicious sweet and savory pies in a variety of sizes. Everything is made from scratch, by hand, and incorporates natural, seasonal and local ingredients to every extent possible.
River City Place apartments at 1275 Dunn Ave. in North Jacksonville sold May 24 for almost $11.21 million. RCP Investors LLC, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, sold the apartments to FCI FL4 Holdings LLC and Gery River Holdings LLC, both of Sunny Isles. The 120-unit community, built in 1975, sits on 10...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Building a Legacy embodies what it means to build as a family from one generation to the next, aiming to make things better for our children. In the Avondale neighborhood there's a popular market and deli started by Bader Bajalia in 1968. He immigrated to the United States from Palestine at 13 years old. Bajalia is a Lee High School Graduate who worked hard for his family and they, in turn, are now working hard for him.
The New York Butcher Shoppe officially joined the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Ponte Vedra Beach Division with a grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony as the business is under new ownership. New York Butcher Shoppe is located at 240 A1A N., Unit 4 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The drive from Phoenix with a dog, a cat and a toddler wasn’t easy, but the Comos felt certain the destination would be worth the journey. Their brand-new home was waiting. “We got a call two days before move-in day that our house was completely...
The Jacksonville City Council authorized $8.29 million in public financing for an Atlanta-based developer’s plan to renovate and adapt the historic Union Terminal Warehouse into mixed-income housing and retail. Columbia Ventures told city officials they expect to take two years to finish work on the 109-year-old building at 700...
The owner of Scrubbles car washes in the area intends to buy the site of the closed European Street restaurant at 5500 Beach Blvd. for what appears to be development of its LUV brand. European Street and property owner Andy Zarka confirmed May 26 the land is being sold. City...
With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) advises travelers to arrive at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) at least two hours prior to departure to find parking, check bags and navigate through security. Travelers may experience longer lines and wait times than usual throughout the summer travel season, but particularly this holiday weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville International Airport is planning to add a new concourse that could help meet the demands of expected new traffic throughout the airport. “An airport is a gateway to the community,” says Greg Wills, from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. STORY: ‘It’s going to be...
Almost 1,500 buildings were constructed in the city in 2021, a number that has increased each year since 2012. The city of Palm Coast’s taxable value is up 17% from last year, according to Property Appraiser Jay Gardner, the biggest annual increase in the city since 2006, when the increase was almost 40%. That means the city will need to decrease the tax rate in 2022 to reach the rollback rate and avoid a tax increase.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year’s festival will feature two stages of free live entertainment: the Swingin’ Stage at Riverfront Plaza, and the Groovin’ Stage at Ford on Bay, with activations stretched along Independent Drive from Hogan Street to Liberty Street. Road Closures. Road closures and restricted...
The booming real estate market could generate a roughly $90 million surge in new property taxes for the city of Jacksonville, double the annual growth the city has experienced in recent years, according to preliminary figures. City Council member Danny Becton, who is vice chairman of the council's Finance Committee,...
State inspectors temporarily closed Park Avenue Billiards, 714 Park Ave. in Orange Park, after an inspection on Friday, May 20. The entertainment venue is open 24 hours a day with more than 30 pool tables and an upstairs sports bar. The billiard hall also serves food.
If you’re looking for something to do out on the water for Memorial Day weekend, new changes with the St. Johns River ferry could make it easier. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced Thursday that extended service hours on Fridays will match weekend hours. The ferry connects the north and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns River Ferry is setting sail Thursday morning for the first time with its official debut of new improvements. It is the Phase IV Improvement Project called the "passenger experience," according to Jacksonville Transportation Authority. You'll notice some improvements as you arrive for the ride across the river. Expect to see a new covered picnic pavilion, new landscaping and lighting, real restrooms, and restriped queue lanes.
St. Johns County, and Ponte Vedra in particular, once again have been ranked No. 1 in Florida in terms of health outcomes and health risk factors, according to the latest report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. While the area consistently scores above state averages in most mental...
Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant operator CAVA Group is moving ahead in converting some of its Zoës Kitchen stores into its similar CAVA Grill concept, with at least three of the five Jacksonville area locations identified. The city is reviewing revised plans to renovate the Zoës at St. Johns Town Center...
The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page. With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.
