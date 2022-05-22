Class of 2022 graduates from Hayden High School

James went to our Lord’s house at the hearty age of 93. James grew up in Steamboat Springs, born to Louis and Juanita (Fletcher) Compestine with younger brother Mel and younger sister Cathy. He worked as a drug store clerk and then went to the Post Office and was supervisor in the Post Office in Steamboat and then in 1976 transferred to the Craig Post Office as a letter carrier till he retired at the age of 60. Jim is a Korean Purple Heart Veteran. He married Katherine Blanche Belton on January 9, 1955. He loved getting together with family, fishing, camping, playing cards and joking around. He loved his laptop and computers. He was active in the Craig Christian Church until he could not attend anymore. He is survived by his wife Katherine, and his daughter Belinda of Nevada, sister Cathy (Tom) Henessee of Loveland and cousin Modesto (Jr) Doris Compestine of Steamboat. Preceded in death by Father Louis, Mother Juanita, daughter Patricia Lynn Denmark and Brother Melvin. He will be missed, his laughter, humor and best of all his love and smile. Graveside services will be held at the Craig Cemetery on Friday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

