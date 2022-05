From perfect games to mercy rules and tight finishes, it was a tough Monday of action for teams around the city. Eight teams from the city limits of Portland made the state high school baseball and softball tournaments. And all eight teams left Monday in the first round without a win. Coming up the closest was No. 16 Grant High baseball, who suffered a 3-2 loss to the hands of No. 17 Westview at Joe Etzel Field at the University of Portland. Trailing 3-1 going into the sixth, Grant put a runner on third off an error, then forced three...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO