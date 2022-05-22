ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UNC player, Kinston-native, Reggie Bullock wins NBA’s Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

By Brayden Stamps
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Reggie Bullock was awarded the second-ever Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

According to the league, the award celebrates players who have made strides in fighting for social justice and advocating for equality, and of course, the award is named for a legendary player who embodied all of that as a citizen of the world.

“Super honored to have won this award! My platform isn’t taken for granted and I’ll continue to keep inspiring and doing what’s right for my people,” said Bullock in a social media post.

The Kinston native had one of the more storied careers in North Carolina basketball history before spending three years at UNC. Bullock’s Mavericks are currently facing the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference Finals.

