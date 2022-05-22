ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Stop New York’s climate madness before it drives electric rates into orbit

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chLm4_0fmuFBlq00

Buried by the baby formula crisis , the horror in Buffalo, soaring prices at the pump and other grim news has been the most ominous single development for New York’s future: Word from the former head of the Public Service Commission, John Howard, that the state’s carbon-free-energy law will cost New Yorkers “hundreds of billions” in higher energy bills .

And his numbers come right from documents released by the state Climate Action Council, which is tasked with figuring out how to make the plan work.

That is beyond question more than New Yorkers can pay: All this madness will do is fuel the exodus out of the Empire State before the plan finally becomes so obviously insane that it gets abandoned.

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act into law in 2019, as he polished his credentials for a potential future presidential run. Advocates for the Climate Action Plan admit the capital investments needed will surpass $300 billion, but Cuomo & Co. simply ignored the costs, since they expected to be long out of office before reality hit home.

Instead, Albany can pretend that Con Ed and other utilities will pay the bills, not taxpayers. Except that utilities only get their income from ratepayers, who are the taxpayers.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6OL7_0fmuFBlq00 Biden’s road to record-high gas prices may soon lead to rationing

The transition requires not just vast new wind-and solar farms, but new transmission lines and enormous investments in batteries and other power storage, because “green” energy is utterly weather-dependent.

Shorn of subsidies, wind and solar are also far more expensive, so even if the infrastructure were free , utilities bills would still spike.

Honesty about all this would’ve sunk the plan, so Cuomo hid the truth, and the Legislature went along. Heck, Gov. Kathy Hochul is still pushing this insanity in a bid to bolster her immediate political future. So much for her vows to deliver the “transparency” that Cuomo didn’t.

Kudos to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for at least nixing Hochul’s push to immediately ban new-building natural-gas hookups statewide, another favorite of the climate warriors even though gas is the lowest-carbon fossil fuel.

Heastie, like anyone who seriously looks at the numbers (including all the utility execs gamely trying to comply with the plan) surely knows the law’s mandated transition away from all fossil fuels by 2050 simply isn’t achievable, not just with current technology but any now on the horizon.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLQ66_0fmuFBlq00 Majority of climate change indicators show things got worse in 2021, scientists say

We guess the speaker just figures calling out left-wing nonsense isn’t his job. But Howard, a former Cuomo appointee and Assembly staffer, now has the freedom to sound the alarm. “The Legislature, either through its silence or total lack of actions, has given this commission nearly the exclusive responsibility to reach into New Yorkers’ pockets to pay for the CLCPA mandates,” he thundered at a public PSC session.

That is, Con Ed, National Grid and so on will take the early steps, then ask their regulators for rate increases to fund them, which the unelected PSC will grant — until the public finally wakes up to demand relief.

Not that Howard’s the only Democrat crying foul. Transport Workers Union Local 101 President Constance Bradley has also warned that Hochul’s expanded zero-emissions plan would “wipe out thousands of good union jobs.” And TWU International President John Samuelsen gave the big picture: Democrats need to “decide whether they’re for the working people or the elites.”

Indeed, since New York gets so much of its tax income from the rich, sticking the cost in utility bills instead is another burden on the poor and working class.

Who also can’t invest in home generators to keep the lights on when the blackouts hit: Empire Center experts want the current plan will within a few years leave the state up to 10% short of being able to meet peak demand.

The sooner the state abandons this madness, the better. Consider it one more reason to vote out every New York Democrat you can come November.

Comments / 9

Johnny tyler
3d ago

hopefully midterms will fix this.. if the imigrants don't outvote the taxpayers that is.

Reply(2)
12
joe smith
4d ago

Climate change is a phony distraction for controlling the people.

Reply(3)
20
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Expensive Gas Seen in Western New York is Ridiculous

Welp, here is where the most expensive gas in Western New York is. How much do you think it is?. You know it is expensive everywhere right now, and you probably could guess that the cheapest gas in Western New York is down in Irving, New York. But, where around Buffalo is the highest price for gas?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newyorkupstate.com

Five Upstate NY counties are among top 15 richest in state

Nearly all of the wealthiest New York counties are located Downstate, especially in the New York City area. Just one Upstate New York county is in the top 10, according to a recent list from Stacker. Saratoga County ranks seventh statewide on the list, which ranks counties by estimates of median household income from the Census Bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Carl Heastie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Urged to Turn Outdoor Lights Off By 11PM

Is your outdoor light usually on past 11 pm? Officials say that's a terrible idea. Many Hudson Valley homes have sunlight or motion sensors attached to the outdoor lights that allow them to turn on and off without having to flip a switch. If your house is equipped with automatic lighting, it's possible that you're part of a significant problem that the DEC is currently addressing.
HUDSON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

35 Pound Catfish Breaks NY State Record by 9 Ounces

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Monday that the NY state record for channel catfish was broken on May 8, 2022. Using cut bait while bottom fishing, Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish from the Black River in Jefferson...
WATERTOWN, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers flock to Brooklyn stations for limited-edition Biggie MetroCards

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As part of celebrating renowned rapper The Notorious B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday, the MTA announced that 50,000 commemorative MetroCards would be available in select subway stations. The cards were available for purchase starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, and as expected, New Yorkers flocked to get their cards. One of them […]
The Staten Island Advance

MTA, NYPD launch crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Those with bogus license plates, beware: The MTA is keeping an eye out for you. On Friday, the agency, along with leaders from the NYPD, State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office announced a crackdown on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to deliberately avoid paying tolls and evade speed and red-light cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Madness#Climate Change#Legislature#New Yorkers#Climate Action Council#Cuomo Co
wnynewsnow.com

Congresswoman Tenney Drops Bid For NY-23, As The List Of GOP Candidates Grows

JAMESTOWN – U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) has dropped her election bid New York’s 23rd seat, this as the field of GOP candidates grows to seven. Tenney, who late Friday night announced on Twitter she is now seeking election for the newly re-drawn 24th Congressional District, was among the pool of Republicans running to succeed Congressman Tom Reed who did not seek re-election this fall. Reed unexpectedly resigned last week, taking a new position at a political advocacy group.
JAMESTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

A man from the Capital District has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize.Albany County resident Daniel Foster, of Watervliet, claimed a top prize from the lottery's "Strike it Rich" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum paymen…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy