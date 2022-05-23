ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

73-year-old slugged in face on subway in lower Manhattan

By Larry Celona, Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHQxY_0fmuF95d00

An elderly man was slugged in the face while riding an A train in Manhattan on Sunday — the latest violent attack on the city’s subway system.

The 73-year-old man was riding a northbound A train when he was punched in the face by a teenager at around 4 p.m., according to police.

The teen hit the older man after the two got into an argument as the train neared Chambers Street. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital.

The suspect hopped off the train and fled the scene. No arrested were immediately made on Sunday.

The assault follows a recent string of violent — and sometimes — deadly subway attacks.

Hours earlier on Sunday, a 48-year-old man was shot dead in a random and unprovoked killing on a Q train in Manhattan.

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting and have pushed additional officers onto the transit system.

Comments / 4

Related
News 12

NYPD: 3 deadly shootings under investigation across Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating three separate deadly shootings across Brooklyn. In less than four hours Wednesday night, three people were shot and killed across the borough. The most recent was on Montauk Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m. According to police, they got a 911 call that there was a man inside of 474 Montauk Ave. face down in a puddle of blood.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in head in Brooklyn, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot dead inside a building in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a building in the vicinity of Montauk and Hegeman avenues, according to officials. Officers found Tristan Templeman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

2 Wanted in Skull-Fracturing Attack in Middle of Manhattan Street

Authorities are looking for two men they say attacked another man at a Manhattan intersection, ambushing him from behind and throwing him to the ground, where they beat him into the pavement as cars passed by, according to police and video footage. The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Group attacks man in Brooklyn subway station, steals $1,700, police say

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was injured after a group attacked him and stole money from him inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said Wednesday. The victim was asked by one of four people for money to buy a MetroCard inside the Atlantic Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The other three people then jumped the turnstiles and started punching the man before taking around $1,700 from him, police said. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with minor injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Lower Manhattan#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems#Bellevue Hospital
NBC New York

NYC Man in Monster Ghost Gun Bust Faces Hundreds of Charges: See What They Found

The Manhattan and Brooklyn district attorneys said that they, along with the NYPD, have taken down a ghost gun arsenal worth $20,000, and the man who allegedly created it. The law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 25-year-old Rene Loyola illegally purchased the cache of ghost gun parts — including more than 30 frames and receivers, nearly 300 high-capacity magazines and other related gear — from a dozen online retailers from March 2020 until March 2022.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New Jersey man accused of killing man inside Bronx home

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Bronx man inside his home earlier this month. Jonathan Mejia, 24, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Valdez, the NYPD announced. Valdez was fatally […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Blackson Doxy, 44, Arrested

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 0605 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Blackson Doxy. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

NYC Dad, 6-Year-Old Son Robbed of $30 at Gunpoint After Yankee Game

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say. The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman sought in Bronx bar fight

Police say they're looking for a woman who they say was involved in a Bronx bar fight in March. They say it happened at a bar in 119 E. 233rd St. News 12's Noelle Lilley is at the Alert Center with information on the fight.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Drill rap bust in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A grand jury indicted 21 men and a teen as part of an investigation into a Bronx drill rap gang. The suspects were all River Park Towers organization (RPT), according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. A 65-count indictment accused them of conspiracy to commit murder, assault,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx visitor wakes up to find all four of her tires stolen

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy