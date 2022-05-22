ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Quad' Nations to Track Illegal Chinese Fishing

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

You've heard of the trade war; now, how about a fishing war?

President Joe Biden and leaders from Japan, Australia, and India -- the four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or simply the Quad -- are set to announce a new initiative to curb illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific, specifically by Chinese fishers, The Financial Times reported this weekend. It's the latest move on the part of what's known as the "Asian NATO."

(Don't) Go Fish

The new security initiative is set to be announced this week at a summit in Tokyo, where Biden will engage with Asian-Pacific nations on a new "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" to bolster economic relations with Asian nations -- part of the White House's plan to soothe concerns that war in Ukraine has diverted its focus from countering China's growing influence in the region, particularly over smaller island states.

Fishing is a massive industry for the region, and, together, the Quad hopes to curb illegal fishing, 95% of which the group claims is done by China:

  • The Quad's initiative will synchronize existing surveillance systems in India, Singapore, and the Pacific to create a unified satellite-based tracking system that will work even when a vessel's transponder is deactivated, according to the FT .
  • "China has become the world's largest perpetrator of illegal fishing," Charles Edel, Australia chair at think-tank CSIS, told the FT . "They have drastically depleted global fishing stocks and undermined traditional livelihoods of many countries."

The Quad's plans come just after the group and its allies reportedly grew concerned Beijing is plotting a security pact with the 33-island nation of Kiribati -- which military experts believe could lead to China establishing a naval base deep in the central Pacific, a move that would heighten international tensions. We'd rather everyone just go fishing.



Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Fishing Industry#Ukraine#The Daily Upside#Chinese#The Financial Times#Nato#Asian Pacific#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Subdued Alibaba strikes fitting new tone

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In uncertain times, mundane things stand out. For China's Alibaba (9988.HK), the focus of its new chief financial officer on cost cuts and better-than-expected sales growth powered a 15% stock rally. The e-commerce group thwacked by regulatory issues and Covid woes is taking control where it can. But exercising financial discipline in a slowing economy invites trouble too.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
188K+
Followers
93K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy