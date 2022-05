Prime Video's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series promises to be an epic undertaking, but it will be very different from the trilogy Peter Jackson made in the early 2000s. The new show is set 1,000 years before Lord of the Rings, and concept artist John Howe recently teased, "This isn't the Middle-earth you remember." The upcoming show has caused some reactions from the previous movies' stars, including Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), who has expressed his excitement for the show. Another Lord of the Rings alum, Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted he forgot the series was happening but said he does plan to watch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO