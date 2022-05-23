ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Connally ISD: Freshman killed in fatal Bosque County crash

A Connally ISD student is dead after a fatal car accident Saturday night, said officials.

Lexi Olvera, a freshman at Connally High School, has been confirmed as one of the victims of a fatal Bosque County crash.

"This is a tragic loss for our school community as we prepare to close out the school year," said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD superintendent in a statement.

Holt said additional counselors and support staff will be on campus starting Monday and throughout the week to assist students.

He also advised parents to talk to their children about this incident.

Adding that the following behaviors may be a sign of their children struggling:

  • Restlessness, nervous behavior, fear of being alone
  • Trouble concentrating (for many days/weeks after the incident)
  • Difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares (for extended periods)
  • Repeatedly asking questions
  • Concentrating/re-living previous losses and/or tragic events
  • Changes in eating or sleeping habits or significant changes in grades
  • Loss of interest in activities that he or she previously found pleasure in doing

Hold concluded by encouraging parents to reach out to the school if they feel their child may need additional resources outside of the counseling services offered.

"We want to ensure to the greatest degree possible that every student receives the support and assistance he or she needs to cope with this loss," Holt said.

Of the four victims , only one remains unidentified as officials await permission to release their identity.

