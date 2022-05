This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One of the deadliest school shootings has left families mourning in Texas. A gunman shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on the afternoon of May 24. Uvalde is a town of about 16,000 people about 85 miles West of San Antonio. Across the United States, local schools are prompted to re-engage with safety measures in the wake of mass shootings.

