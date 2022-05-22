How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

Click here to read the full article. CHANEL AT THE V&A: Following the storming success of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition, the Victoria & Albert Museum is banking on fashion once again, with major Chanel exhibition set for September 2023. “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” will be the first U.K. exhibition dedicated to the work of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. It will look to chart the evolution of Chanel’s designs from the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910, to the show of her final collection in 1971.More from WWDInside Chanel's Cannes PartyInside Chanel's After Party in MonacoFront...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO