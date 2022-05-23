ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Jubilee will be the hottest weekend of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C as street parties across the country are bathed in sunshine, forecasters say

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations could be complemented with glorious weather as forecasters predict it will be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Britons yesterday indulged in warm rays across the country, as the start of a long streak of summer sunshine got underway.

Temperatures look set to reach around 22C (71.6F) next weekend, The Sun reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seyuT_0fmuDSbN00
A view of preparations around Buckingham Palace on Saturday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

And the heatwave could peak during the following weekend to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee, with meteorologists estimating it will be as hot as 28C (82.4F).

The long weekend for the Jubilee runs from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Street parties for the jubilee will enjoy plenty of sunshine if the forecasters' predictions are correct.

Betting shop Coral has set odds on this May being the hottest since records began at 4-5

