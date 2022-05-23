Expect lane closures on I-95 South in Hanover tonight
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers travelling to Richmond through Hanover County on Interstate 95 tonight are asked to use alternate routes if possible and expect delays due to alternating lane closures.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to 7 a.m. Monday, May 23 and will be between Patrick Henry Road and Lewistown Road.
Drivers will be able to access downtown Richmond via Route 1 and Chamberlayne Avenue.
