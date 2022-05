Elon Musk is apparently throwing more money into his $44 billion Twitter purchase, which might be confusing considering that just last week he was talking about putting the purchase on hold due to allegedly being "misled" about the number of spam-bot accounts on the social media service. It's worth noting that about 23% of Elon Musk's followers are spam accounts, according to an audit from SparkToro that was published on May 15.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO