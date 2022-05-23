ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should we be concerned about monkeypox? What one UCSF expert says

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR6Ly_0fmuBQuL00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Although monkeypox is not a new disease, it has made recent headlines as health officials reported a confirmed case in Massachusetts on May 18 . As more cases of monkeypox are detected internationally, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease’s spread in the West.

How concerned should Bay Area residents be about monkeypox?

One UCSF infectious diseases specialist said he isn’t concerned about the virus but is curious about how this virus has recirculated. The first human case was in Africa back in 1970.

“It’s a very different situation that hasn’t been seen with monkeypox virus before,” UCSF’s Dr. Peter-Chin Hong said Sunday morning in an interview with KRON4 . “Meaning it’s simultaneously affecting people in multiple countries without having been exposed to the places where it comes from, which is central, east, and west Africa.”

Again, Chin-Hong says he is not concerned. He said the mortality rate of this current strain of monkeypox is less than 1%.

“I’m definitely not panicked about it, Chin-Hong said. “I’m just curious.”

One-on-one with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong

Symptoms of monkeypox

According to Chin-Hong, some of the symptoms in the early stages of monkeypox infection are similar to COVID-19. They include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue.

In one to two weeks, symptoms could worsen, which include a rash the infected person develops, Chin-Hong said. In addition, one can get a “fluid-filled blister.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T6pn_0fmuBQuL00
In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient’s hand May 27, 2003. The CDC said the viral disease monkeypox, thought to be spread by prairie dogs, has been detected in the Americas for the first time with about 20 cases reported in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a 9-year-old boy in a remote part of Congo.

Watch KRON On Live

Chin-Hong’s latest thoughts on COVID-19

“COVID isn’t going anywhere, away soon,” he said. “You have to think about ABCDs.”

A : Air — wear your mask. B : Booster shots C : Think about immunizing your kids D : Diagnostic tests to detect infection

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

SF leaders propose millions to get to zero HIV infections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed and two city supervisors announced a $3 million increase in funding for the San Francisco Department of Public Health to support its goal of significantly decreasing new HIV infections and deaths. New human immunodeficiency virus diagnoses in the city have declined to record low numbers: 131 diagnoses in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Twitter shareholder sues Musk, alleging devaluation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Twitter shareholder filed suit against Elon Musk in federal court for allegedly manipulating the market for Twitter stock, according to a press release from the Burlingame-based law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP. “After first agreeing to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 25, 2022, Musk began denigrating […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
KRON4 News

Security at Bay Area schools boosted following Texas shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting that took the lives of over a dozen children and their two teachers, schools throughout the Bay Area are bolstering security around campuses. In the East Bay, parents and students will see more sheriff’s deputies around schools as local law enforcement looks […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Millions of airbags eject shrapnel, SF lawsuit claims

(BCN) – A 95-page nationwide class action complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco asserts that airbags with a defective product design were installed in “tens of millions” of cars made by Ford, General Motors, Audi and Volkswagen and allegedly have a “dangerous propensity to rupture and eject metal shrapnel” into the vehicle. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsf#Cdc#Africa
KRON4 News

SF national parks ‘not safe,’ US police union says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The union representing the United States Park Police who patrol San Francisco’s national parks stated “families should avoid unnecessary travel to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Presidio” — just days ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Kenneth Spencer, the chairman of the U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vigil to mourn victims in Texas school shooting

(BCN) – Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people — is capturing the attention and aggravation of local officials. A vigil is scheduled Wednesday in Foster […]
KRON4 News

San Francisco firefighters train with Cal OES teams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fire season has arrived across California. Today in San Francisco, firefighters trained alongside the California office of emergency services to prepare for what’s to come. In San Francisco this week, the San Francisco Fire Department is working with the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to train on some Cal […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KRON4 News

Twitter fined $150 million after using personal data for ads

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Twitter has agreed to pay a civil fine of $150 million in a settlement with the federal government that requires the social media giant to do more than just claim to protect the private data of users, according to an announcement Wednesday by officials with the Department of Justice and the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

(KRON) — Bay Area lawmakers are reacting to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and one teacher dead, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “14 more children have been murdered–their families & communities devastate–because of our nation’s refusal to stop the tidal wave of easy-to-get mass killing machines,” said California State Sen. […]
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators on Tuesday approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill as a gibe to the U.S. Supreme Court […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Foster City community honors lives lost in mass shootings

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Community members in the Bay Area are honoring the lives lost in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX. A vigil was held Wednesday night in Foster City’s Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park. Shikha Hamilton with Brady United Against Gun Violence organized the event to create a space where people can […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Menlo Park gas prices reach $7

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Memorial Day weekend is around the corner and as thousands of people prepare to travel for the holiday, gas prices continue to climb. Across the country and here in California we have seen gas prices rising steadily for months. We know that California has some of the most expensive gas […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Red flag law has saved lives, officials say

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — While Democrats in congress continue to have difficulty pushing through any gun safety legislation due to Republican opposition, California along with 18 other states, has red flag legislation already on the books. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen says this has been very successful and in a post […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy