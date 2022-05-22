ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Nebraska Football Lands Transfer From Alabama

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day, another transfer added for Nebraska football. The Huskers landed another major addition from the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Nebraska Football Player Joins Huskers Staff

Nebraska football welcomed one of its own back to Lincoln this week with the hiring of Keith Williams. Williams, who played offensive line for the Huskers from 2006-10, has joined the support staff as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Fans Not Happy With Oklahoma Kickoff Time

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for college football fans, this game will not be played under the lights. It was just announced that Nebraska's showdown with Oklahoma on Sept. 17 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands another JUCO star

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball program received another pledge from a JUCO standout on Thursday. This pledge came from infielder Blake Mozley. Mozley played two seasons at Missouri State before playing at Johnson County Community College last year, where he hit .396 with 10 home runs and 65 RBI. Mozley...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Nebraska extends offer to McIntyre

The football scholarship offers continue to come in for Kade McIntyre. On Thursday, the University of Nebraska joined such schools as Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Wyoming in extending an offer to the Archbishop Bergan junior. McIntyre announced the offer on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound multi-sport athlete caught 37...
LINCOLN, NE
thecheyennepost.com

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska football team has added another offensive weapon from the transfer portal, and Casey Thompson knows this one very well. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. He's a former four-star recruit who visited Nebraska over the weekend. Washington has two years...
LINCOLN, NE
blackheartgoldpants.com

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket + How to Watch the Iowa Hawkeyes

For the first time since 2019, the Big Ten Tournament is back and ready to kick off from Omaha, Nebraska - home of the college world series. It’s an exciting time for baseball fans and for Hawkeye fans in particular. After finishing the season on a strong note, winning...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Alberts: No Nebraska Balloon Tradition This Fall

Nebraska football fans will be down a tradition this fall. NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Sports Nightly Monday that due to a helium shortage, red balloons would not be handed out to be released after the first Husker touchdown. Even during the postponed 2020 season where no fans were at games due to COVID-19, red balloons were on hand.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha, Lincoln among top 30 places to live in the country

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha and Lincoln are both in the top 30 best places to live in the country,according to U.S. News. Omaha squeaked in at No. 29. The site said rent prices are slightly lower than the national average. But it also said Nebraska is one of the most expensive states to own a car.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

All-electric road trip wraps up at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Filmmaker Erika Gilsdorf concluded her two-month road trip in the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 touring the home of Arbor Day and breathing in the mission at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. Gilsdorf: “You know the world is kind of crazy. Everybody knows environmental challenges are huge, but...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

No injuries reported after coal train derails in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Gothenburg, the Nebraska State Patrol says. The train derailed alongside Highway 30 but it did not cause any closures. Clean-up continues as crews work to upright the derailed coal cars. The cause of the derailment is...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KETV.com

Man who killed grandfather of two Husker greats dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. — Russell Harms, a Nebraska inmate found guilty in 2000 of first degree murder, died Monday at the state's Reception and Treatment Corrections Center in Lincoln. Harms was 64. The cause of his death had not been determined on Monday. Under state law, a grand jury will...
LINCOLN, NE
