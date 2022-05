Michael Joseph Beam of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 21, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 52. He was born December 30, 1969, in East Point, Georgia, the son of Hugh and Dorothy Russell Beam. Mike lived in Arkansas since moving from Georgia in 1987. He married Melanie on May 21, 1994, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He worked for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 20 years before being named the Vice President of Business Development and Market Strategy at NEXT Powered by NAEC.

