Rochester, MN

Last Week is Carrying our Monthly Rainfall Totals

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of the 2.35" of rainfall we have received during the month of May (according to Rochester...

KAAL-TV

MnDOT urges drivers to slow down in work zones over Memorial Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists traveling during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend to slow down and focus on safety when driving through work zones. “While daily traffic volumes in the Metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Med City FC tops Minneapolis City SC, 3-1

(ABC 6 News) -- Rain forced out many local high school games, but not Med City FC. The Mayhem hosted Minneapolis City SC Wednesday, the latter having beaten Rochester FC the week before. The visitors were up 1-0 10 minutes in as Med City's Toby Millward aimed for the box but couldn't equalize.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Fire crews respond to incident at Rochester International Airport

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the Rochester International Airport after a report of an incoming plane with smoke in the cabin. RFD said the plane landed without incident or injury, and crews are currently working with the airport fire department to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Clear Lake girls golf poised for State tournament

(ABC 6 News) -- Clear Lake's girls' golf team has a state tournament to win. The Lions are now set for competition in the Iowa 3A state tourney after qualifying by winning 3A Region 4 prior. Clear Lake advanced with a score of 321 over the likes of Crestwood and Charles City to name a few. Individually, three Lions finished among the top four in Region 4, Macey Holcke (83), as well as Rebecca (78) and Meghan DeLong (75).
CLEAR LAKE, IA
City
Rochester, MN
KAAL-TV

Walz, Flanagan visit Little Thistle Brewing Co.

(ABC 6 News) - A new law is giving Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Little Thistle Brewing Co. in Rochester to learn how this will impact businesses moving forward. The new law allows smaller breweries to sell their beer...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

City of Rochester issues default notice to Castle Community, LLC

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester said the The Castle Community, LLC developers have defaulted on their agreement with the city. The City of Rochester issued a default notice to Castle Community, LLC due to a failure to adhere to expectations in the November 2017 agreement when the City sold the property to Castle Community, LLC.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Walz, Flanagan coming to Rochester to celebrate 'Free the Growler' bill

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in Rochester to celebrate the 'Free the Growler' bill. Gov. Walz signed the bill Wednesday afternoon; the new bill raises the annual cap on craft beer production, growler sales, and allows more off-sale options for smaller breweries.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI
#Thunderstorms
KAAL-TV

RCTC students create satellites on Falcon 9

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) students learned Wednesday that the sky is not the limit. A team of Rochester students watched the rocket, "Falcon 9" launch today off of the Florida coast carrying their satellites. This Rochester group is one of five CubeSat teams worldwide...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea stabbing court appearance scheduled

(ABC 6 News) - CK Kyle Kasio received an interpreter, a public defender, and a court date in Freeborn County today. The County charged Kasio with two counts of felony 1st-degree assault, and three counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he turned himself in to police on May 16 following three stabbings in an Albert Lea apartment building.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Stacyville man dies in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
STACYVILLE, IA
KAAL-TV

Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

(6) Mayo softball ends (7) Century, 4-1 in Section 1AAAA eliminator

(ABC 6 News) -- A crosstown rivalry was renewed as Century softball faced Mayo in an elimination game during the Section 1AAAA tournament Thursday. The game was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning before Mayo's Alexa Carlstrom base hit to center field and sent two runners home. Now with a 3-1 lead, the Spartans' Hailey Lammers.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

(2) Byron softball topples (3) Kasson-Mantorville, 4-1, in Section 1AAA quarterfinals

(ABC 6 News) -- Third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville softball and second-seeded Byron faced off in a high-stakes matchup of the Section 1AAA tournament Thursday. It was a pitcher's battle early in this one between two former ABC 6 Prep Athletes of the Week: Byron's Macy Borowski and K-M's Ella Babcock. Both girls had it going and were racking up strikeouts for the first couple of innings.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

Channel One receives $75K from Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) - Channel One Regional Food Bank announced a $75,000 grant from Mayo Clinic, which will be used to increase food access and alleviate Olmsted County's financial stress. Director of development and communications Jessica Sund said those were identified as strong needs in Olmsted County's recent Community Needs...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Oronoco begins work on new wastewater system facility

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday was the groundbreaking of a new wastewater system in Oronoco. The city is the largest unsewered city in the state. A number of its treatment systems either don't meet current standards or are near the end of their expected service life. In 2020, Senator David Senjem and Representative Duane Quam secured funding for the $46 million project.
ORONOCO, MN

