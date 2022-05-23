Eldridge Police track down flock of sheep Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ambassador Ken Quinn and his wife, Le Son, were driving along Interstate 80 near Iowa City on the evening of their wedding anniversary. "Just going along and then and then out of nowhere, we were hit from behind by this incredible force," said Quinn, a former president of the World Food Prize Foundation. "The force we were hit with had to be 90-100 mph."

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO