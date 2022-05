UPDATE (May 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST): Kandiss Taylor lost her primary on Tuesday night to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. This weekend, ahead of her GOP primary race on Tuesday, rabid Trumpist and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor was filmed giving a confused but fiery speech. She claimed that the Constitution states that traitors must be put to death by firing squad (which it very much does not.) She also said she is ready to “handcuff” local sheriffs who are insufficiently conservative or betray the Constitution. As she delivered her spiel, Taylor stood in front of a van emblazoned with the words “Jesus Guns Babies.”

