Woman steals car because she ‘had to get home’

Williamsport, Pa. — When video surveillance from a store camera was viewed by officers, it allegedly showed a woman park a stolen car and walk away.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen on May 12 when officers responded to a call near the 400 block of River Avenue. The caller allegedly told state police they left the car with Kendra Marci Darby, 46, of Williamsport as they entered a bank. When they came out, the vehicle was gone.

The vehicle was located just before 6 p.m. on the same day parked outside a Mini Mart located on High Street.

“She (Darby) admitted that she took the victim’s car because she had to get home, and drove it to the gas station where she parked it,” wrote Trooper Logan Webb.

Darby was charged with two felonies that included third-degree theft and receiving stolen property and a second-degree misdemeanor in unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Darby was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

