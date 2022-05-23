ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Crews Rescue Missing Person in Daly City

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North County Fire Authority said Sunday that crews successfully rescued a person, who was missing for five days. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Harit Patel Killed in Bicycle Accident on Montrose Avenue [Fremont, CA]

7-Year-Old Biker Dies in Fatal Accident near Charleston Way. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 43000 block of Montrose Avenue on May 21. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Charleston Way shortly after. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the young bicyclist under unknown...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

St. Helena police search for car that hit person in wheelchair

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run collision was reported in Tuesday night in St. Helena, according to city officials. The victim was determined to be a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a car traveling southbound. The incident happened at around 9:07 p.m. on the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. […]
SAINT HELENA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP says 1 dead in crash on Hwy 4 off-ramp in Contra Costa County

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Blaze at House in Campbell

Firefighters on Tuesday contained a fire that burned a portion of a house in Campbell, officials said. The blaze broke out around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Harrison and East Hamilton avenues. Santa Clara County Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Glass said arriving firefighters found vegetation burning on the...
CAMPBELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncfa
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Structure Fire Reaches ‘Mayday' Status After Smoke Explosion

Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Cops Recount Responding to VTA Yard Shooting

Two San Jose police officers who rushed to the scene of last year's deadly mass shooting at a VTA rail yard spoke publicly about the chaos for the first time Thursday as the community marked one year since the massacre. Sgt. Eddie Chan and Officer Michael Richmond were both in...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Valley Ford Road [Petaluma, CA]

PETALUMA, CA (May 25, 2022) – Thursday afternoon, at least two victims were injured in a multi-car collision on Valley Ford Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., near Highway 1 on May 19th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Train Collision at Arleta Station [San Francisco, CA]

Deadly Train Accident on Bayshore Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue, on the Muni tracks. Furthermore, SFPD responded just after 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased individual who was found along the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Home Depot worker dies in industrial accident

A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police. The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy