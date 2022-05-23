Moment with a Manager: Desteny Clemmons

Education: AAS from Northeast State Community College. What do you do? Identify, promote, and align community assets, programs, activities, and organizations with Healthy Kingsport’s vision and mission. At Healthy Kingsport, we collaborate with other local organizations with the same goal of creating a healthier community. What do you...
WISE — The economic look north of the Bristol Casino may be “Viva Southwest Virginia” based on comments from panelists at Wednesday’s SWVA Economic Forum at UVA Wise. Virginia Economic Development Partnership CEO Jason El Koubi and a panel including Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Bristol CEO Allie Evangelista gave their takes on the region’s economy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic before an in-person audience of about 180 business and tourism leaders and UVA Wise staff.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport business owner says he is not alone in the hunt for employees. So, he decided to think outside the box. Jonathan Russell welcomes people who have struggled to find work because of their appearance or their past. Russell told News Channel 11 that he believes people deserve a second […]
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is again is providing no-cost meals through the Summer Meals for Kids program. The meals will be provided through School Nutrition Services at Dobyns-Bennett High School, 1801 E. Center St. Children wishing to participate should go to the back side of D-B, where they can follow directions on a sign for entry.
If you haven’t been to Founders Park lately, you’re missing out on one of the best places in town for a relaxing walk. Click the QR code with your smart phone to see Johnson City Press intern Ember Brummitt’s video stroll that she filmed this week at Founders.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on East Stone Drive could soon be getting a makeover. Plans for the demolition and construction of a new Chick-fil-A at the same location have been submitted to the City of Kingsport. According to the plans, the entire site will be demolished, including the existing 3,971 square-foot building. […]
CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
Federal waivers that give school children and their families unprecedented access to free food in the summer months are set to expire in July. TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in two years, federal nutrition waivers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that were designed to feed school children for free during the […]
CHURCH HILL - Bobbie Gooch, 88, Church Hill, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was a graduate of Sullivan High School and Bristol College. She was a member of Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. Bobbie was an avid reader and loved to sew.
KINGSPORT - Oscar “OS” Larkins, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Oliver Smith and Anna (Mellons) Larkins in Church Hill. Oscar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he attended Mississippi State and ETSU. Oscar was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was a state certified real estate appraiser and real estate broker. Oscar served as President of the Kingsport Board of Realtors and was Realtor Emeritus Status. Oscar served in various community organizations. He was a very dedicated and hard working until his retirement at the age of eighty-five. Oscar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
Phillip Dewayne Williams, age 53, passed away on May 20th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC Community Campus, 510 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport TN on Saturday, May 28th at 12:30 pm. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Williams family.
ABINGDON — One of the largest one-day festivals in the Southeast is back after the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation two years in a row. The 40th Abingdon Kiwanis Plumb Alley Day will be held Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 6,000 people are expected to attend.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cleanup event in Kingsport removed 1.4 tons of trash from the Chadwick neighborhood. According to a release from the city, the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) organized the event on April 28. Eight volunteers spent an hour and a half cleaning up the streets and yards in the Chadwick Drive area. […]
KINGSPORT — Warriors’ Path State Park has received a grant of $7,123 from a Canadian fueling company, Enbridge Inc. The money will go toward the maintenance and improvements of Darrell’s Dream, a boundless playground located at Warriors’ Path. Local Enbridge representatives presented park officials with a...
JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley...
The Scott County Rotary Club has awarded four scholarships to distinguished high school graduates from within the county. Graduates who received this award upheld certain academic requirements in high school, and they agree to uphold high academic standards in college, as well. The following students received the award this year.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Freedom Hall Civic Center. It will be a ticketed event, with each graduating senior receiving nine tickets during graduation practice, which will take […]
If you like scenic views but don’t want to climb up an entire mountain to find one, you might want to take a trip to Birch Knob Tower, an observation tower on Pine Mountain. Visitors can drive right up Route 611 Cumberland Mountain Scenic Drive for two miles to a gravel parking lot below the tower. From here, it’s an easy walk to the stairs that will take you right to the overlook.
WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia leaders gathered at UVA Wise for an economic forum, with the biggest topic of discussion being the economic boom the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is about to bring. Almost 300 business and community leaders attended. President of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol Allie Evangelista was a part […]
NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
KINGSPORT - Barbara Colvin Kindle, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Wexford House. She was born in Craigsville, VA to the late Wes and Matilda Colvin. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in passing by brothers: Gene and Bill...
Comments / 0