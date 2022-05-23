Moment with a Manager: Desteny Clemmons

KINGSPORT - Oscar “OS” Larkins, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Oliver Smith and Anna (Mellons) Larkins in Church Hill. Oscar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he attended Mississippi State and ETSU. Oscar was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was a state certified real estate appraiser and real estate broker. Oscar served as President of the Kingsport Board of Realtors and was Realtor Emeritus Status. Oscar served in various community organizations. He was a very dedicated and hard working until his retirement at the age of eighty-five. Oscar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

