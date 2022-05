ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Today we’re going to go for a ride and for lunch on the Jackson River Trail. Let’s go outdoors. The plan is to take a nice easy ride on this flat trail. We are going to go about 15 miles round-trip starting at Alleghany Outdoors on the southern end of the trail, the Covington end and then we are going to stop for lunch and ride back, taking in all the scenery along the way.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO