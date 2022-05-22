Bad Axe sends off Class of 2022

Alpena Resident Steve Loughery was staying in a hotel with his wife in Gaylord when the tornado rolled through on Friday. Loughery said it was one of the craziest things he’s ever experienced. “We walked around town a little bit in Gaylord. Still the wind was blowing pretty good, the sun was shining, and we decided to go check in at the hotel,” he said. “By the time we got to our room, it was 10 minutes. The warnings came across on our phone and within a minute, off to the west, here it came.”

