Escaped inmate found in Knoxville

By Savannah Meade
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An escaped inmate has been located after escaping from a facility in Knox County Sunday afternoon.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday afternoon they were looking for an escaped inmate. Phillip Doane, 29, escaped from the facility on Maloneyville Road around 4 p.m.

KCSO reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that Doane had been located in Knoxville with the help of the Knoxville Police Department.

Doane was described as 5’8″, with brown hair, brown eyes and approximately 195 pounds. He was believed to be wearing all white thermals.

No other details were immediately available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE

WATE

