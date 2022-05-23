ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

WATCH: Brush fire ablaze near Jordanelle Reservoir

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago

WASATCH COUNTY ( ABC4 ) – Multiple fire crews have responded to a brush fire that has surfaced about a quarter-mile just off of highway 40 on the west side of the freeway, just below the dam.

At this time, crews working to control the fire include the Park City Fire Department, Wasatch County Fire Protection, Bureau of Land Management’s State Division of Forestry of Fire, and more.

Officer Mike Ericson with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department told ABC4 that the fire is currently burning oak brush, sage, and grasses.

Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly assaulting woman with plywood

Ericson noted that roughly 40 personnel are on scene tending to the fire. Crews could only get one engine to the affected area, though an air tanker has been called in from Cedar City.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Ericson stated that a vehicle fire can be ruled out as it’s not on the highway.

The fire has been dubbed the “Flatline Fire” because that is the name of the trail it’s burning by.

Ericson mentioned that May is early for a brush fire to occur in Wasatch County, though dry drought conditions could have prompted the blaze.

ABC4

ABC4

