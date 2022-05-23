ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert discontinued and weather should only get better

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rainfall amounts during the last 24 hours measured between a .50” to as much as 1.50” in the local rain gauges. However, the rain is ending as a cold front has swept over Rochester and has now moved into central New York. This is ushering...

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We've enjoyed a lovely stretch of dry and comfortable air this week, but that is coming to an end. Isolated showers this evening will become much more widespread, with a period of steady moderate rain toward morning. The wettest part of Friday will be a few hours in the morning. Showers then become much more scattered, with some thunder possible. Some stronger storms are possible well east of Rochester, mainly in central and eastern NYS. So, severe weather isn't expected in our area, but a few thunderstorms are possible. We'll get one more slug of showers into Saturday morning, before rain chances go down significantly for the rest of the holiday weekend. But, if you have outdoor plans Saturday morning, plan on some wet weather. At this point, the showers should pull away around lunchtime or early afternoon, and leave us with a mostly dry afternoon and a little sun.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you live in the Flower City, chances are you're renting your home. And half of Rochester renters live in substandard housing. This is an issue I’ve been investigating for months. While touring rentals I've seen everything from rodents to roof leaks to rotting floors. Some renters tell me they've been trying to get their homes repaired for years, and the city has done little more than cite violations and issue fines.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Gas & Electric and NYSEG have filed a rate increase request with the state Public Service Commission that would raise rates 13-22%. The proposal is part of the company's "Reliable Energy New York" plan to improve infrastructure and energy efficiency. If approved, the average customer would see their bill go up $10-$18 through an increase in gas or electric delivery costs. The rate hike would take effect May 1, 2023.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for May 26. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning of fake "Choose Love" shirts. The popular t-shirts are being sold by the Buffalo Bills, with 100% of the net proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. The BBB...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day of National Guard support at Monroe Community Hospital is on Thursday. The last sixty guard members from New York State’s COVID emergency plan to address hospital shortages will head home. National Guard members deployed to healthcare facilities all over the state...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to change the rules when it comes to who can buy an AR-15 weapon in New York. She'll have to hurry. The last day of the session for lawmakers is next Thursday. Here was the question the governor posed.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Local responders in Canandaigua just got a big upgrade. The Canandaigua Emergency Squad held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil a brand new garage for their ambulances. This garage is dedicated and named after an emergency squad board member, Steve Lacrosse, who was killed in a...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A 20-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of East High on Wednesday night. The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of gunshots just before midnight on East Main and Atlantic Avenue. Officers said they found evidence of gunfire at the school’s parking lot and a bullet went into an unoccupied car.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A woman in her 30s has died after a collision between two cars on East Main and Alexander Streets on Wednesday. Rochester police said the woman was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital and they haven't yet released her name. Police responded to the crash at around 1:30 a.m. and found a Jeep and a Kia involved.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Department of Education will cancel the 2022 Regents Exam in U.S. history and government because the content could traumatize students. Betty Rosa, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Education, announced the cancellation on Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. She wrote that department staff reviewed all June 2022 Regents Exams for content that could compound the trauma students have felt since the Buffalo mass shooting that killed ten.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say students at Webster Thomas High School were working outside on a class project when a silver SUV stopped and a man got out of it and started to walk toward them. Investigators say he appeared to be taking pictures of the students. The...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's oldest movie theater on South Clinton has new owners and a new name, "Roc Cinema." But this isn't your average popcorn, candy-type theater. You'll be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage and even a meal while you watch your favorite flicks. This is going...
