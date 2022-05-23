First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert discontinued and weather should only get better

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We've enjoyed a lovely stretch of dry and comfortable air this week, but that is coming to an end. Isolated showers this evening will become much more widespread, with a period of steady moderate rain toward morning. The wettest part of Friday will be a few hours in the morning. Showers then become much more scattered, with some thunder possible. Some stronger storms are possible well east of Rochester, mainly in central and eastern NYS. So, severe weather isn't expected in our area, but a few thunderstorms are possible. We'll get one more slug of showers into Saturday morning, before rain chances go down significantly for the rest of the holiday weekend. But, if you have outdoor plans Saturday morning, plan on some wet weather. At this point, the showers should pull away around lunchtime or early afternoon, and leave us with a mostly dry afternoon and a little sun.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO