James Bond Might Be Proud Of This Thief's Mercedes C-Class

Ladies, gentlemen, and anyone anywhere in between, we have reached the golden age of horsepower. As the choice of electric vehicles expands and gas prices go through the roof, the gas engine is peaking. For $68,915, around the price of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe, you can buy a muscle car with 707 horsepower brand new, including the gas guzzler tax. If you spend more, you can buy the kind of power that needs specially developed tires. Just twenty years ago, 300 hp was reserved for high-end sports cars. Now, you can buy a four-cylinder Mustang for around $28,000. Before the internal combustion engine goes into decline, though, it feels like automakers are keen to push the limits and make a final batch of crazy cars. Whether it's trucks, muscle cars, sports cars, or supercars, there's some awe-inspiring stuff on the market.
Comments / 1