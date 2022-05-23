ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Reigning Champ Ed Cheserek Edges San Diegan Reid Buchanan in Carlsbad 5000 Return

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAxly_0fmu6szn00
The Carlsbad 5000 returned Sunday. Photo credit: @Carlsbad5000 via Facebook

More than 6,000 runners and joggers raced along a traffic-free Pacific Coast Highway 101 Sunday for the Carlsbad 5000, returning after its pandemic pause.

Reigning champion Ed Cheserek of Kenya won again – just barely – with a time of 13:44.

“I’m excited to return to the Carlsbad 5000,” Cheserek said before the race. “Last time in 2019 was a lot of fun and after everything our running community has been through since then, I’m really looking forward to being back at the beach in sunny Southern California.”

Reid Buchanan of San Diego trailed Cheserek by just one second, in the men’s elite, in 13:45, followed by Jack Bruce of Australia.

In the women’s elite, Biruktayit Degefa of Ethiopia won with a time of 15:29. Dominique Scott of South Africa followed in 15:48, with Carina Viljoen, also of South Africa, taking third in 16:00.

The Carlsbad 5000 is renowned as “The World’s Fastest 5K,” with 16 world records having been set there, plus a slew of national records and age group bests.

Olympic gold medalists Tirunesh Dibaba, Meseret Defar and Eliud Kipchoge have run Carlsbad, along with U.S. Olympic medalists Deena Kastor and Meb Keflezighi.

Keflezighi, the San Diego High product and only male runner in history to win both the Boston and New York City marathons, plus an Olympic medal, now co-owns the event.

The race was first held in 1986; this was the 36th edition. Another plus – the race fits well on runners’ calendars, with the elite athletes being in peak fitness after running the World Cross Country Championships.

It may have been three years since the Carlsbad 5000 was held live (there was a virtual race in 2020), but the elements that characterize the race were back – the left-hand, downhill turn onto Carlsbad Village Drive, the sprint to the finish, and the ocean views along the way.

The Carlsbad 5000 also features a series of age-group races. Here are the winners:

  • Men’s Masters, over-40, Roosevelt Cook of Hesperia.
  • Women’s Masters, over-40, Meriah Earle of Escondido.
  • Open Men, Dominic Henriques of Reno; Samuel Blake of San Diego finished third.
  • Open Women, Sofie Schunk of Albuquerque; Anna Pasternak of San Diego finished third.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Sadness, Guilt and Catharsis as a Mother Dies in Bilingual ‘Mala’ at The Old Globe

One play. Two languages. Two solo performers. In one week. It isn’t often that a theater critic gets to see two perspectives on the same play. In two different languages. In “Mala,” playwright/performer Melinda Lopez is telling about the death of her mother, and earlier, her father. She’s relating parent-caregiving stories from other people, and offering a bit about her family history (Cuban-American, with a tinge of Jewish).
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Escondido, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Musical Theatre Raises the Roof for the Community ‘In The Heights’

“In the Heights” is set in the uppermost part of Manhattan, Washington Heights, a barrio that serves as a microcosm for the Latinx immigrant experience. Staging the award-winning musical by Lin-Manual Miranda (concept, music and lyrics, with book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes) in a small space like San Diego Musical Theatre’s temporary Kearny Mesa digs, makes it intimate, maintaining the sense of a tight, tightly-packed community. And this show is all about community and family. (The recent John M. Chu film was, in my opinion, overblown and hyperbolic)
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Simply the Best’ – Why Petco Park Outranks All Other MLB Ballparks

The Padres continue to collect kudos for Petco Park, which sits atop a national ranking of Major League best ballparks. USA Today called Petco “simply the best place to watch a baseball game.” The publication cites everything from the structure itself, which opened in 2004, to the weather (naturally) and the beer (but of course), while also noting that the park often doesn’t get its due as compared to historic MLB sites like Wrigley Field in Chicago or Fenway Park in Boston.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meb Keflezighi
Person
Tirunesh Dibaba
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Reid Buchanan
Person
Deena Kastor
Person
Jack Bruce
Times of San Diego

City Council Approves Annual Closure of Point La Jolla During Sea Lion Pupping Season

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an annual seasonal closure of Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach during sea lion pupping season — May 1 through Oct. 31. The closure, authorized by the California Coastal Commission on April 8, is intended to ensure the safety and health of both visitors to the area and the sea lions. It will be in effect for seven years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reigning Champ#Carlsbad 5000#Kenya#Group Races#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy