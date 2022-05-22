Reno house fire spreads to nearby apartments

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An accidental cooking fire caused two houses to go up in flames in south Reno on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Virginia Foothills Drive at around 3 p.m. on May 29 on the report of a structure fire.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Reno early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m., Reno Police Department (RPD), Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Second Street just west of Galletti Way.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were hospitalized after an incident involving fireworks at a recreational area north of Reno on Memorial Day weekend. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the Moon Rocks area just at around midnight on May 29 after receiving reports of shots fired.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is fighting for life after a late night crash on Friday, May 27 in Sparks. At around 11:05 p.m., crews responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Pyramid Way and Holman Way. Police say the...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who had just been released from the Washoe County jail was arrested again after he was caught breaking into cars in the jail parking lot Saturday night. Aidan Crowley, 21, was arrested on May 28 at about 10 p.m....
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were rescued Friday afternoon after their kayak overturned on choppy waters near Sand Habor State Park. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the pair was clinging to nearby rocks by the time their Marine 9 boat and rescuers arrived to help them. Once brought onto the boat, deputies determined both people were suffering from hypothermia. They were taken to Sand Habor for medical attention. Police did not release information on their conditions.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Wildfire smoke blanketed northern Nevada for months during the devastating Dixie and Caldor fires in nearby California communities. Now, officials are hoping public input can help them understand the impact and needs of emergency services for residents. The Wildfire Smoke Risk...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's religious leaders are holding a multi-faith candlelight vigil and prayer service for the victims of the Texas school mass-shooting Sunday morning. The vigil jointly coordinated by Hindu statesman, Rajan Zed and Father Thomas W. Blake of the Saint Catherine of...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Supplies are tight right now for a high-demand contrast dye used in CT scans at hospitals in Reno. Officials with Renown Health say the shortage is forcing some surgeries to be postponed. Called Omnipaque or iohexol, the contrast dye helps doctors...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Slowly but surely, 99-year-old veteran Bill Curry approached a voting booth at the Reno Town Mall Monday morning. The World War II veteran, who served in both the Army and Air Force, knows just how precious the right to vote is. With some help from his caregiver and a poll worker, he cast his ballot.
Comments / 1