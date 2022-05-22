ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno house fire spreads to nearby apartments

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire that...

foxreno.com

FOX Reno

Man killed in crash on East Second Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Reno early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m., Reno Police Department (RPD), Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Second Street just west of Galletti Way.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

2 men seriously hurt after firework mishap at Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were hospitalized after an incident involving fireworks at a recreational area north of Reno on Memorial Day weekend. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the Moon Rocks area just at around midnight on May 29 after receiving reports of shots fired.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Pair rescued after kayak overturns on rough waters near Sand Habor

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were rescued Friday afternoon after their kayak overturned on choppy waters near Sand Habor State Park. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the pair was clinging to nearby rocks by the time their Marine 9 boat and rescuers arrived to help them. Once brought onto the boat, deputies determined both people were suffering from hypothermia. They were taken to Sand Habor for medical attention. Police did not release information on their conditions.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Renown Health rationing supply of CT scan dye amid global shortage

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Supplies are tight right now for a high-demand contrast dye used in CT scans at hospitals in Reno. Officials with Renown Health say the shortage is forcing some surgeries to be postponed. Called Omnipaque or iohexol, the contrast dye helps doctors...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

99-year-old WWII veteran reflects on Memorial Day after voting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Slowly but surely, 99-year-old veteran Bill Curry approached a voting booth at the Reno Town Mall Monday morning. The World War II veteran, who served in both the Army and Air Force, knows just how precious the right to vote is. With some help from his caregiver and a poll worker, he cast his ballot.
RENO, NV

