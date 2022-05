KALAMAZOO, MI – Tonya Woody was a happy person who cared for everyone. Woody would want people celebrating her life, not mourning her and being sad, son Daniel Tedford said. “She’s a very, very happy person,” Tedford, 25, said. “There for a lot of people, gave you the clothes off her back if you didn’t have any.”

