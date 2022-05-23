ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Loved Ones of Hollywood Studio Fire Victim Demand Answers

By Staff Reports
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at an industrial-building-turned-recording-studio in Hollywood tragically killed one man and injured two others Thursday. The victim's girlfriend wants to know how and why the fire happened. Nathan Edwards, 26, was killed when the fire tore through the building on West Lexington Avenue, between Highland and Vine. The...

www.nbclosangeles.com

NBC Los Angeles

Video Shows Front of Building Collapse at Temple City Strip Mall Salon

Video from a nearby business shows the moment the front of a building collapsed Wednesday at a strip mall, trapping six people behind a wall debris. LA County fire officials say a 50-foot section in front of Beauty De Color Salon fell for unknown reasons around 4 p.m. People were trapped in an adjacent dry cleaners business and the salon east of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six People Rescued Following Roof Collapse at Temple City Strip Mall

Six people were safely rescued Wednesday following a roof collapse at a strip mall in Temple City. Theressa Nguyen, the owner of Beauty De Color Salon, is still rattled after rescuers helped her and five other people escape this roof collapse unharmed. "The noise was really loud," she said. "We...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Canyon News

Explosives Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains, Suspect Identified

SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 21, California National Park Service Park Rangers were approached by an individual who discovered explosive materials in the Santa Monica Mountain recreation area. The Los Angeles Police Department announced on May 23 via their website, NPS rangers identified eight Molotov cocktails on a wooded trail.
Key News Network

Woman Shot in Leg in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning, May 24, around 2:02 a.m. on the 900 block of Hemlock Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The woman was shot by an unknown suspect driving an unknown type of vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department Newtown Division officers responded and are handling the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Erik Scott
Person
Sharon Osbourne
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downtown LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – An early morning shooting left a woman in her 30s wounded and the assailants remained at large. The attack happened at 1028 S. Hope St. just after 2 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. The woman and her male companion were approached by four men. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com

1 dead, 3 hurt after falling over Los Angeles cliff

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after falling off a 300 foot cliff during a group hike in Los Angeles. The survivors were airlifted to safety by rescue helicopter and are expected to survive.May 24, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Follow Home Robbery Suspects In Hancock Park Arrested

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force arrested two suspects responsible for the robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles on May 12. The LAPD reported at 12:50 p.m., a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed, 3 hurt after falling off cliff in Southern California

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — At least one person has died and three others are recovering from injuries after they fell from a cliff in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Times and KTTV, the incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Monday near Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said two men and two women were on a cliff by the water when they fell about 300 feet, the news outlets reported.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

Marina Del Rey family desperately searches for 29-year-old son, who has autism

A Marina Del Rey family continues to search for their 29-year-old son, who has autism, after he walked out of their home over a week ago. "We're looking for our son," said mother Michelle Hansbrough. "He's been gone a week."Although the family has filed a missing person report with the police and have posted flyers near Loyola Marymount University, Michelle and her husband Cem came to one of their son's favorite places, Yvonne B. Burke Park, to spread the word and ask for the public's help finding their son Jeremy. "He's high functioning," said Michelle. "He's book smart. He's not street smart. He needs us." The couple worried about their son not only because he does not have any money nor an ID but especially because he is prone to seizures without his medication. The Hansbroughs said that their son has a passion for mathematics and physics his parents. Jeremy did leave the home about a month ago but eventually turned up at his godfather's house. Michelle and Cem hope someone paid attention to their flyer and helps them reunite with their son. "A kind, loving gentle soul," said Michelle. "Would never ever hurt anyone. He's just really kind."
MARINA DEL REY, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

South LA violence continues as man stabbed to death near St. Andrews Recreation Center, 4 teens sought

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify four teenagers involved in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man in South Los Angeles. The fatal stabbing took place blocks from Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s home, who has been relatively silent on the daily shootings happening in and around his district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured in fall from Palos Verdes Estates cliff

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. - One person is dead and three others injured after falling about 300 feet down a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Paseo Del Mar. Fire department helicopters were deployed to help with the rescue, said LACOFD Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residence searched for stolen property, one arrested

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Major Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant in the 10600 block of Crenshaw Blvd. which led to the arrest of an adult female who was believed to be in possession of over $100,000 in stolen property. Metro Detail detectives conducted a search warrant...
INGLEWOOD, CA

